We are in the fourth day in a row where we have a heat advisory. Afternoon heat index values will get up to 105° – 110° in Central Arkansas. The heat indices may be higher in NE, far SE and around the Fort Smith Metro where there will be Excessive Heat Warnings.

Little Rock is at 96° at Noon and most of the state is in the mid-90s. Many already have a heat index over 105°. This afternoon Little Rock will top out at 100° for the second straight day.

Relief from this heat isn’t coming until Saturday, and it’s only small relief at that as a weak front comes into Arkansas and brings a chance of showers and thunderstorms.