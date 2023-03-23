TONIGHT: Gusty southerly winds and cloudy skies will make for a warm night. Temperatures will stay in the upper 60s and low 70s through Friday morning. A few strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible in northwest Arkansas.

FRIDAY: Dangerous thunderstorms will be likely Friday. Strong thunderstorms will impact west Arkansas Friday morning, central Arkansas Friday afternoon, and east Arkansas Friday evening. The highest risk for severe thunderstorms will be in the eastern half of the state. Violent tornadoes, damaging wind gusts, and hail will all be possible. Flooding also going to be a concern in the northern half of the state. The storms should be out of here by midnight Friday.

WEEKEND: This weekend looks amazing! Saturday will be breezy with sunny skies and temperatures in the low 70s. Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the low 70s again.

NEXT WEEK: Slightly cooler temperatures are expected next week. Expect temperatures in the 60s with some clouds. I don’t see a significant chance of rain or thunderstorms next week.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

