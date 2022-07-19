Extremely and dangerously hot this afternoon. Little Rock should hit a high temperature of 101° this afternoon. At Noon it was 93°. No rain is in the forecast although an isolated shower (less than a 10% chance) is possible in East and Northeast Arkansas.

A weak front approaches Arkansas Wednesday and will move into the Ozarks Thursday morning. The rain chance will increase to 20% Wednesday evening through Thursday. The only cool down we may get is Thursday when it may be mostly cloudy and Little Rock will only manage a high temperature of 100°. Yes, only 100°.