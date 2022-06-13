Dangerous heat is here again today much like it did Sunday. It will be sunny to mostly sunny all day. Temperatures are starting off in the mid to upper 70s and “feels like” temperatures in the low 80s.



By Noon temperatures will be in the low 90s with Heat Index values over 105°. The Heat Index will get up to 110° or higher in Central Arkansas this afternoon and most likely over 110° in East and NE Arkansas this afternoon.



So, starting at 11 AM, a Heat Advisory will start of most of the state. The rest of Arkansas will be under an Excessive Heat Warning starting at 11 AM.