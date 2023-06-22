OVERNIGHT: Temps stay in the 80s through the early evening, before dropping to the 70s after 9pm. Clear and calm conditions are expected overnight, with lows in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: It will be mostly sunny all day Friday with high temps in the low 90s. A light northwesterly wind will shift to the south later in the day with rain and storms staying out of Arkansas.

WHAT’S NEXT: Dangerous heat moves in this weekend and by mid-week next week. Temps will be in the mid to upper 90s, with heat indices 100°F+. The best chance for rain is Sunday night into Monday morning.