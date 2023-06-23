TODAY: Slightly warmer temperatures in the 90s will return today under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be calm today starting out of the northwest, and shifting more southerly as warmer and more humid air moves into the area this weekend.

TONIGHT: Temperatures will remain on the warmer side overnight tonight with lows in the lower 70s.

TOMORROW: Saturday will bring us a low-end chance for a few isolated showers and possible storms, mainly during the morning hours. Skies are expected to clear by the afternoon as temperatures warm into the mid-90s. Feels like temperatures will likely be in the upper 90s to around 100°.

EXTENDED: More dangerous heat is in store for Sunday. Temperatures will warm into the upper 90s to around 100° before the heat index. Heat index values will likely be between 105°-110° during peak heating of the afternoon. Isolated showers and storm chances will return mainly Sunday night and into Monday morning as a weak “summertime” cold front approaches. A few strong to severe storms cannot be ruled out. That front will move through the state Monday, only cooling temperatures down a degree or two. The heat really starts to ramp up again by mid-week, with more triple-digit temperatures possible.