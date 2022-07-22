TODAY: Temperatures will make a run for the triple digits again today with heat index values around 105­°+ later this afternoon. A heat advisory is in effect for much of the state until 8 PM.

TONIGHT: Temperatures will remain warm overnight tonight with lows dropping into the upper 70s.

TOMORROW: Heat and humidity stick around on Saturday with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values will likely be around 105°+ again. Dry and sunny weather is expected through the weekend.

EXTENDED: More hot and humid weather is on the way for next week. Temperatures look to make a run for the triple digits to start next week with dry and sunny weather. A few isolated rain chances return to the forecast by the end of next week with some slightly milder temperatures.