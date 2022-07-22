TODAY: Temperatures will make a run for the triple digits again today with heat index values around 105°+ later this afternoon. A heat advisory is in effect for much of the state until 8 PM.
TONIGHT: Temperatures will remain warm overnight tonight with lows dropping into the upper 70s.
TOMORROW: Heat and humidity stick around on Saturday with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values will likely be around 105°+ again. Dry and sunny weather is expected through the weekend.
EXTENDED: More hot and humid weather is on the way for next week. Temperatures look to make a run for the triple digits to start next week with dry and sunny weather. A few isolated rain chances return to the forecast by the end of next week with some slightly milder temperatures.
STAY INFORMED:
Download the Arkansas Storm Team app
To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.
To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.
The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.