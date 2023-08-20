TONIGHT: Skies will remain clear overnight as temperatures fall into the 70s.

TOMORROW: Heat and humidity continue on Monday. Temperatures will warm into the triple digits, with feels-like temperatures reaching 105°-110°+. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for much of the state tomorrow.

EXTENDED: Excessive heat and humidity will continue throughout this upcoming week. Temperatures will likely make it into the triple digits before the heat index each day next week. Expect more excessive heat warnings over the next few days. Remember to be careful in this heat, take breaks, drink plenty of water, and stay inside when you can.