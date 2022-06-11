TONIGHT: Saturday evening we feature great weather to get outside! The skies will be mostly clear and there should be a great sunset. Temperatures will stay mild overnight thanks to the higher humidity, lows will stay in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: There is a heat advisory in effect for the entire state Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will rise into the upper 90s with feels-like temperatures up to 110°! The skies will be mostly sunny with a southwest wind 5-10 mph. Drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks when outside.

MONDAY: The dangerous heat continues into Monday. Again, highs will be in the upper 90s and it will feel like 110°.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: The extended outlook shows much of the same. The rest of the week will be in the mid and upper 90s. The only silver lining is the humidity. It will be slightly less humid for the end of the work week.

STAY INFORMED:

Download the Arkansas Storm Team app

To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.

To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.

KARK WEATHER

FOX16 WEATHER

The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.