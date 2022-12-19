A significant push of Arctic air will move into Arkansas Thursday. The front will be accompanied by areas of rain changing to snow and/or sleet followed by rapidly falling temperatures (up to a 20° temperature drop is anticipated within one hour of the frontal passage.

Bitterly cold weather is expected to continue through Christmas weekend with 72 hours (central/south)-96 hours (north) of continuous below freezing temperatures forecast beginning Thursday.

Wind chills Friday morning will be as cold as -30° in north Arkansas, -15° central and -5° south.