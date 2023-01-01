MONDAY: Severe weather is the top focus Monday, but it won’t arrive until the late afternoon. The morning will start out with warm temperatures, mostly cloudy skies, and strong winds out of the south. That will prime the atmosphere for damaging thunderstorms in the evening. Right now, the main concern will be damaging wind gusts and tornadoes. Temperatures will be in the low 70s. Find much more on this severe weather threat in the latest Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog.

MONDAY NIGHT: Severe thunderstorms will continue into Monday night. During the overnight, the storms will form into a line. This will mean that damaging straight-line winds will be the main threat, but a tornado within the line will still be possible.

TUESDAY: The showers and thunderstorms will wrap up in the very early hours of Tuesday morning. By the afternoon we will see mostly sunny skies and temperatures near 70°.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: The cold air behind the storms won’t arrive until Wednesday. The rest of the week will be cool and dry.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

