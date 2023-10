From a comfortable start to the day in the 60s to a hot afternoon into the low and mid-90s this afternoon, it will be a sunny to mostly sunny day throughout.

Yes, so, hot today and tomorrow. As a front approaches clouds will increase tomorrow and Wednesday showers and thunderstorms will start and carry through Thursday. Then, Thursday evening, the front will pass through and cool, seasonal temperatures will be in Arkansas at the end of the week and through the weekend.