OVERNIGHT: Rain moves over NWA and north Arkansas Tuesday night and overnight. Showers arrive in Little Rock and central Arkansas by early morning. Temperatures will be in the 70s for much of the night, with lows dropping to the upper 60s near sunrise.

TUESDAY: Rain lingers through lunch time over central Arkansas, with the bulk of light to moderate showers over the northern half of the state. Temperatures will stay mild in the mid to upper 70s for many. Rain lessens after noon and clears out before sunset.

WHAT’S NEXT: Much of this week will feel like Fall, with below average temperatures for the work week. Afternoons will be in the upper 70s/low 80s with mornings in the low 60s. Other than Tuesday, rain chances stay slim to none.