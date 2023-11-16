OVERNIGHT: It will be mild tonight with temperatures staying in the 60s. Low temperatures will be closer to where our afternoon highs should be in the middle of the afternoon this time of year. The average low in Little Rock is 40°F, so we are sitting well above average for mid-November.

FRIDAY: Clouds and a few sprinkles start out the day, with sunshine coming through by the end of it. A cold front will move through from the northwest later in the day for central and south Arkansas. High temperatures should reach the upper 60s before the front moves through. Wind will transition to the northwest.

WHAT’S NEXT: This weekend will be seasonable with high temps near 60°F and mornings around 40°F. Sunshine all day Saturday, with clouds and rain developing Sunday evening. Rain and thunderstorms will be widespread all day Monday. Drier conditions move in later Tuesday with a chilly & sunny forecast Wednesday into Thanksgiving!