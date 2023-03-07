It will be cooler today thanks a cool front passing through the state this morning. It’ll be in the mid 60s with a northeast wind from ten to twenty mph at Noon. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 68° this afternoon.

Rain will move into the state around Midnight and into Central Arkansas around 3:00 a.m. Wednesday. The Wednesday morning commute will likely be a wet one.

Rain is likely through Thursday night, but the rain will not be constant. It will come in waves. Up to 2″ of rain is likely by Friday morning with some places possibly getting 3″.