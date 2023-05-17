There won’t be heavy downpours today, but quick, brief spotty showers are expected. Temperatures and humidity will be lower. All in all, it will be a comfortable day.

It will be a dry Thursday and sunnier, so it will warm into the 80s. It will warm into the upper 80s and the humidity will return Friday ahead of some late afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms ahead of a stronger cold front that will bring a bigger cool down for the weekend. That rain Friday night may yield ½” to 1½” of rain in places.