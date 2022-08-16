A cold front will slowly move southwest across Arkansas through Wednesday night with widespread showers and thunderstorms along with much cooler temperatures.

While south Arkansas will stay quite hot Wednesday highs for much of central and northern parts of the state will be in the 70s to low 80s.

Partly cloud and less humid for Thursday and Friday with highs in the 80s.

After a hot Saturday, another cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms and cooler highs late in the weekend into next week.