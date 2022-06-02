A cold front is now south of Arkansas and cooler and drier air will spread over the state. Skies will be partly cloudy through Friday with lows tonight in the low 60s and highs tomorrow in the low 80s.

High pressure will begin moving east Saturday and hotter and more humid air will return from the Gulf of Mexico. Daytime highs will soar into the 90s again with afternoon heat indices running from the mid 90s to around 100°.

Northwest flow aloft will allow occasional disturbances to move overhead which will bring isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms each day beginning Sunday.