MONDAY AFTERNOON: Temperatures still warm into the mid-80s Monday afternoon. But with a northeast breeze between 10 and 15 mph, it doesn’t feel any hotter. It will be quite nice. So get out and enjoy it.

MONDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: A few clouds build overnight, making it partly cloudy. But with less humidity, temperatures will be quite comfortable. Lows slip into the 50s and 60s by Tuesday morning.

TUESDAY: We continue the cooler-than-average spell into Tuesday with plenty of sunshine and no rain. Highs reach the mid-80s.

WEDNESDAY & BEYOND: Warmer, more humid air begins to surge back into the region on Wednesday. Highs return to nearly 90 degrees with heat index values being a bit higher. Then later in the week, more heat and humidity will help spark some scattered showers and storms.