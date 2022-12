It’s a cold morning at or below freezing, then temperatures will warm to the mid 40s by Noon with a partly cloudy sky during the morning hours. It will become mostly sunny this afternoon and Little Rock will have a high temperature of 51°.

There is a very small chance of rain tonight and tomorrow behind a warm front that will move through today. There will be a little higher rain chance Friday night before a cold front comes through early Saturday morning when temperatures will once again fall.