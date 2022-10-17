A strong cold front pushed through the state Sunday and today will be sunny and cooler with a steady north/northwest wind. From the 50s this morning to the mid and upper 60s this afternoon.

That strong cold front will drop the temperatures tonight and tomorrow night across the state to the coldest levels since . North Arkansas has a Freeze Warning for Monday night/Tuesday morning and again for Tuesday night/Wednesday morning. Central Arkansas has a Freeze Watch for Tuesday night/Wednesday morning.