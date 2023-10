Clouds are clearing out today. Enjoy the sunshine. It will be a bit breezy and still cool, however.

The wind will shift to the west and southwest tomorrow, that will start to bring back milder temperatures. 70s will come back and it may be close to 80° Wednesday before a new front brings a chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday.

After Thursday’s front and rain, we can expect dry and seasonal weather in the upcoming weekend.