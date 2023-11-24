OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear conditions tonight will drop temps down to the 30s near sunrise. Much of the evening will be chilly with temps lowering tot he 40s by 7pm. Mostly clear conditions with northeasterly wind around 5-10mph.

SATURDAY: There will be a good mix of sun and clouds Saturday with high temps in the upper 50s in central Arkansas. Rain is not anticipated through the day Saturday.

WHAT’S NEXT: A few light showers are possible Sunday morning, mostly before sunrise. Clouds will lesson some by the end of the day Sunday. Cool and dry conditions last for the rest of the November.