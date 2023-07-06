THURSDAY: Partly sunny and hot with a few scattered afternoon storms. A few storms could be strong to severe, producing damaging wind and perhaps small hail. Highs reach about 92 with heat index values near 100. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Storms gradually slack off during the evening, leaving us partly cloudy with perhaps a few stray storms into the overnight. Lows near 72. Wind: WNW 4-8 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and not as hot. A few isolated storms will be possible, though not as widespread. Highs near 90. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.