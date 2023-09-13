TODAY: The rest of your Wednesday will feature mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. There is no rain chance in central Arkansas, but southern counties will see scatted showers. Northeast wind 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Skies will stay partly to mostly cloudy in central and southern Arkansas. This will keep temperatures in the mid 60s for lows. Up north, locations will drop into the 50s and maybe even upper 40s. Northeast wind 5 mph.

THURSDAY: I think the clouds will thin out a little Thursday afternoon. This will allow temperatures to warm to the mid 80s in Little Rock. The majority of Arkansans will be in the low 80s.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Friday and this weekend will be warmer with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. It looks like temperatures in the 90s will be possible next week. No rain is expected over the next 7 days.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

