TONIGHT: Skies will remain clear overnight tonight as our next cold front moves through. Temperatures will be chilly overnight with lows in the 40s.

TOMORROW: Saturday will be a cool and sunny day. Temperatures will warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be a bit breezy out of the north around 10-15 mph.

EXTENDED: Temperatures will stay on the milder side on Sunday. Temperatures will slowly start to warm up again by early next week.