TODAY: Temperatures will be a bit cooler today thanks to Monday’s cold front. Skies will clear throughout the day as temperatures warm into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Winds will remain light, first out of the northeast and then transitioning to the southwest.

TONIGHT: Skies will remain clear overnight as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 20s.

TOMORROW: Much warmer air will move into the area on Wednesday. A few clouds will linger throughout the day as temperatures warm into the mid to upper 50s.

EXTENDED: An area of low pressure will approach on Thursday as a warm front lifts through the area. This will bring the chance for showers and storms on Thursday, and that chance will continue through Saturday. Temperatures will stay above average in the low to mid-60s. Rain chances will briefly stop on Sunday before more shower and thunderstorm chances return on Monday.