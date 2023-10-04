TONIGHT: Rain showers will return overnight tonight as our cold front approaches. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible.
TOMORROW: Rain will continue mainly throughout the first half of the day as our cold front moves through. Skies will clear through the afternoon as temperatures warm into the mid-70s.
EXTENDED: Temperatures will be on the cooler side on Friday and into the weekend. Temperatures will slowly start to warm up again by next week.
