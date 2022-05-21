TONIGHT: A cold front will slowly march through Arkansas tonight. Along the front will be strong and potentially damaging thunderstorms. Once the storms move through the temperatures and humidity will drop. I’ve included the timing and threats from these storms in the latest Arkansas Storm Team weather blog.

SUNDAY: Sunday will be a cool and gloomy day. There will be some leftover showers that will linger for much of the morning. By the afternoon the rain will move out but the skies will still be cloudy. The big story will be the cool temperatures. Afternoon temperatures will top out in the mid 60s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Monday will feature more sun and warmer temperatures. Afternoon temperatures will rise into the mid and upper 70s.

EXTENDED: As we get into the middle part of the workweek we will see temperatures warm back near 80°. Along with those temperatures will be heavy rain. Several inches of rain is possible Tuesday and Wednesday. It looks like sunny skies and warm temperatures will return by late this week and into next weekend.

STAY INFORMED:

Download the Arkansas Storm Team app

To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.

To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.

KARK WEATHER

FOX16 WEATHER

The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.