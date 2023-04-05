TONIGHT: Temperatures will cool into the upper 40s overnight tonight. Clouds will linger overnight, with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms possible, mainly in southeast Arkansas. Storms are expected to stay below severe limits and most areas will remain dry.

TOMORROW: Thursday will be a cloudy and breezy day, with winds around 15-20 mph. A few isolated showers will be possible on Thursday, but that will mainly remain in southeast Arkansas. Temperatures will be on the cooler side with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

EXTENDED: Temperatures will remain a bit cooler in the lower 60s. Clouds will continue across the area on Friday, with a few isolated showers. However, much of the day will remain dry. Dry conditions will continue through the weekend with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Temperatures will start to warm up into the 70s and 80s by early next week with mostly sunny and dry weather.