Our clouds are clearing this afternoon, a few more may come in around 9:00 or 10:00, but overnight it will be mostly clear. After reaching the low 70s Friday afternoon, it’ll drop into the 50s this evening and into the mid 40s overnight.

Saturday will start sunny, but clouds will be increasing during the day, and we will get showers in South Arkansas Saturday evening and night. Central Arkansas will get a few scattered showers as well. A few showers will be possible Sunday too, but overall rainfall totals will be much lower than what we just experienced.