TONIGHT: Clouds will linger overnight tonight as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 60s.
TOMORROW: Temperatures will remain slightly below average on Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid-80s.
EXTENDED: Temperatures will stay on the milder side through the end of the work week with a few slim rain chances. Temperatures will warm to near seasonal values by the upcoming weekend.
Download the Arkansas Storm Team app
To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.
To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.
The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.
Be alerted as soon as severe weather coverage begins by downloading the Arkansas Storm Team app from the App Store or on Google Play.