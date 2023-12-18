OVERNIGHT: Wind dies down tonight, with cold, clear & calm conditions. Low temperatures bottom out in the mid to upper 20s across central Arkansas. There’s only been one day so far for Fall where temps dropped to the 20s in Little Rock, and that was in late November. North Arkansas will feel temps even colder in the low 20s.

TUESDAY: It will be chilly throughout the day Tuesday, with high temps in the low 50s. A few more clouds build in later in the afternoon, with mostly sunny conditions overall and a light southeasterly breeze.

WHAT’S NEXT: Rain returns to west Arkansas Thursday night and settles in for the holiday weekend. The heaviest rain looks to fall Christmas Eve, with some showers lingering in to Christmas morning. Low temperatures turn milder this weekend with temps in the 40s and afternoons staying in the 50s.