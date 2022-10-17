It’s a sunny afternoon, but on the cool and breezy side. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 68°. Very cold temperatures tonight. Little Rock may not dip below freezing, but most areas north of Little Rock may.
Freezing temperatures are possible in Central and South Arkansas Tuesday night/Wednesday morning. If Little Rock drops to 32° Wednesday morning, it will be the earliest first freeze in Little Rock breaking the record by one day. There is a Freeze Watch for all of Central and North Arkansas for Wednesday morning, and most of South Arkansas too.
