THURSDAY: Cloudy with widespread rain, few thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 100%. Temperatures fall into the 50s during the afternoon. Wind: NE 10-20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with widespread light rain, which should move out gradually after midnight. Chance of rain: 100%. Lows near 47. Wind: NE 10-20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph.

FRIDAY: Morning showers, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 40% AM. Highs near 59. Wind: NE 10-15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph.