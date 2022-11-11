Temperatures are starting in the 40s and 50s this morning, and they will not get out of the 50s during the day. Little Rock will likely have its high temperature around Noon …59°. Parts of NW & North Arkansas have already seen some rain. Central Arkansas has a small chance of rain today, but tonight the chance of rain will be dramatically higher.

Rain showers will be drying up as they move eastward into Central Arkansas today. Then tonight there will be another surge of moisture. This will nearly guarantee rain tonight. As temperatures fall into the mid and upper 30s in North Arkansas this evening, there will begin to be some snow mixed in with the rain. As the temperature falls to the upper 30s in Central Arkansas around Midnight and shortly thereafter, some snow may mix in with the rain in Central Arkansas too. No accumulation of snow at all is expected in Central Arkansas, and miniscule amounts are possible in North Arkansas. With the recent warm weather, the ground and roads are still retaining plenty of heat to disallow any accumulation on roads, so no travel hazards are expected overnight.