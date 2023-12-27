WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and cold with perhaps a few sprinkles or flurries in north Arkansas. Highs near 50. Chance of precip: 10%. Wind: NW 10-20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold with perhaps a few sprinkles or flurries in north Arkansas. Lows near 30. Chance of precip: 20%. Wind: NW 8-12 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold with perhaps a few light sprinkles or flurries in north Arkansas. Highs near 45. Chance of precip: 20%. Wind: NW 8-12 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold with a few morning rain and snow showers. Lows near 32 followed by highs near 47. Chance of precip: 20-30%.