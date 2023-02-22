Gusty showers that moved through Arkansas during the day Wednesday are now east of the Mississippi River and drier air will be filtering in tonight.

A Canadian cold front will sweep across the state Thursday with isolated showers with highs in the mid 70s. Cloudy and colder Friday and Saturday with widely scattered to scattered showers with highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Mostly cloudy and warmer Sunday with showers and isolated thunderstorms with highs back to around 70°. Partly cloudy and quite windy Monday with showers and thunderstorms ending with highs in the mid 70s.