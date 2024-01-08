TONIGHT: Rain will slowly exit the state overnight with clouds lingering. Temperatures will call into the 30s.

TOMORROW: Light snow will be possible in northwest Arkansas, with cloudy and windy conditions in store for the rest of the state. Temperatures will only make it into the low to mid-40s.

EXTENDED: Calm and sunny weather returns on Wednesday. Rain chances quickly return to the forecast Thursday night and into Friday. Some areas, mainly across northern Arkansas could see some rain transitioning to snow on Friday.