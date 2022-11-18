Canadian high pressure will bring a colder than average weekend. Even with sunny skies, temperatures will only top out in the 40s to low 50s with overnight lows in the 20s.
Southerly flow resume next week with temperatures moderating to the low 60s for Tuesday through Thanksgiving.
A cold front will bring showers and isolated thunderstorms for Thanksgiving followed by cooler weather next Friday with highs dropping to the mid 50s.
