TONIGHT: Clouds will clear from west to east overnight. This will make for a cold night with temperatures dropping into the 20s and low 30s. West wind 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: After a cold start, temperatures will warm into the mid 50s with sunny skies! Get out and enjoy it, because our next storm arrives on Monday.

MONDAY: Rain will move in midday in Central Arkansas. Heavy rain, strong winds, and even lightning will be possible in the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the mid 40s with a strong southwest wind 15-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Rain will continue into Tuesday morning. Cold air on the backside of the storm will change the rain to snow for a few hours in northern Arkansas. I don’t think there will be any significant snow, and I don’t think Central Arkansas will see any snow at all. Temperatures will struggle to warm above 40° on Tuesday.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Quiet and sunny weather returns on Wednesday and Thursday. Another storm will impact Arkansas on Friday, and I think this storm has a better chance of bringing snow to the state!

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

