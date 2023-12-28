TODAY: Today will feature a mix of sun and clouds, with more clouds blanketing northern Arkansas. Temperatures will be on the chilly side today with highs only in the mid-40s. A few flurries will be possible across northern Arkansas.

TONIGHT: A few clouds will linger overnight as temperatures fall to around the freezing point.

TOMORROW: Friday will be similar to today with a mix of sun and clouds, as well as a chance for flurries. Most flurries will likely fall into northern and northeast Arkansas. Temperatures will stay on the cool side with highs in the mid-40s.