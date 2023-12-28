TODAY: Today will feature a mix of sun and clouds, with more clouds blanketing northern Arkansas. Temperatures will be on the chilly side today with highs only in the mid-40s. A few flurries will be possible across northern Arkansas.
TONIGHT: A few clouds will linger overnight as temperatures fall to around the freezing point.
TOMORROW: Friday will be similar to today with a mix of sun and clouds, as well as a chance for flurries. Most flurries will likely fall into northern and northeast Arkansas. Temperatures will stay on the cool side with highs in the mid-40s.
Download the Arkansas Storm Team app
To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.
To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.
The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.
Be alerted as soon as severe weather coverage begins by downloading the Arkansas Storm Team app from the App Store or on Google Play.