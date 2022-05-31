Another warm and muggy night is in the forecast tonight with lows only dropping down to around 70.

A slow moving cold front will bring widely scattered showers and thunderstorms, one or two of which may be strong with gusty winds, beginning Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening with highs in the low 90s. More numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms will move in late Wednesday night into mid day on Thursday.

A less hot and less humid air mass will move into Arkansas Thursday afternoon through Saturday with lows in the low 60s and highs in the low to mid 80s.

Heat and humidity will move back in starting Sunday.