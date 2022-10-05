Temperatures will soar to around 90° Thursday ahead of a cold front. Unfortunately, moisture is limited so no rainfall is expected so the exceptionally dry weather and high wildfire danger will continue.

High pressure will build south from the Northern Plains bringing with it a much cooler air mass that will push highs back into the 70s and lows around 50°.

By the middle of next week, we’ll start to see a change in the overall weather pattern which should result in somewhat higher rain chances.