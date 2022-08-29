A cold front will be dropping south across Arkansas through Tuesday with widely scattered to scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Although, we not expecting a cool down behind the front, much drier air will filter into the Mid South allowing for more comfortable afternoons and cool overnight.
Humidity and isolated showers and thunderstorms will return for Labor Day weekend.
