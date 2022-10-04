Temperatures will soar well into the 80s to low 90s by Thursday ahead of an approaching cold front. Moisture will be limited so nothing more than a few clouds are expected as the front makes its way through the Mid South.
The Wildfire Danger will remain HIGH at least for the next week to 10 days as little or no rain is expected with over 60 counties now under Burn Bans.
