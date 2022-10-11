A cold front will move through the Mid South Wednesday afternoon with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. There’s a low end risk of a damaging wind gust or two and some hail but the overall severe weather risk is minimal.

Slightly cooler and drier air will move in for Thursday and Friday with highs around 80°.

Temperatures will soar to around 90° again on Saturday ahead of another cold front that will bring another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday followed by a more significant cool down with highs Sunday through Tuesday in the upper 60s to mid 70s.