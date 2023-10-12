TONIGHT: Clouds will slowly clear overnight tonight as temperatures fall into the upper 50s and lower 60s.
TOMORROW: Friday will be a breezy and windy day as our next cold front moves through. A few sprinkles will be possible, but overall it will be a dry day with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s.
EXTENDED: Cooler more fall-like weather arrives for this weekend and will continue into next week.
