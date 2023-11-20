TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms will be east of the Mississippi River tonight. It will still be cloudy behind the storms with a breezy northwest wind. Temperatures will drop into the 40s by Tuesday morning.

TUESDAY: You will need the jacket on Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s and low 50s with cloudy skies all day. Northwest wind 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: The sun will return on Wednesday, but temperatures will still be cold. Morning temperatures will be in the 30s with afternoon highs in the low to mid 50s. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Thanksgiving will be chilly with mostly cloudy skies. Cool temperatures will continue for the rest of the week and the rest of the month! There is little to no rain expected in the extended forecast.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

