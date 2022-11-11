TONIGHT: Rain showers will slowly move into the area tonight, after sunset. For most areas, this will be a cold rain. However, in northwestern Arkansas and the higher elevation areas, temperatures may fall below freezing. This will give the possibility for some light snow and sleet to mix in with the rain. Most areas will just receive rain, no accumulations are expected.

TOMORROW: After rain showers move out of the area early Saturday morning, the rest of the day looks to be dry and sunny. Temperatures will still be well below average with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Winds will be on the breezy side on Saturday out of the northwest.

EXTENDED: Sunday will look very similar to Saturday, however, winds will not be quite as breezy. Temperatures will still be well below average in the upper 40s and lower 50s. A better chance for wintry precipitation for some will arrive on Monday night. A disturbance will start to move into the area Monday evening, into the overnight hours. Temperatures will likely be cold enough, mainly across northwestern Arkansas and into the higher elevation areas, to see some light snow and sleet mixed in with the cold rain. The chance for wintry precipitation will be lesser in central Arkansas, however, it does look like we could see some light snow mixed in with our cold rain. However, since it is early in the season, the ground is still fairly warm, so there will likely not be any major impacts for this wintry mix. In northwestern Arkansas, and higher elevations, light accumulations will be possible mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces.

For more on the chance for light snow, follow the link below.